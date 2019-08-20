Sudan: The National Al-Masar Party Denies Being an Alternative to N C

Khartoum — The National Al0-Massar Party denied in a press release issued, today, Mondaythat its an alternative for the National Congress Party.

An article by Dr. Hani Raslan, Head of the Sudan and Nile Basin Unit at Al-Ahram Center for Strategic Studies stated that the National Al-Massar Party is a substitute to the National Congress Party.

The release outlined that it is a national partty not ideological and therefore it is not a Muslim Brotherhood or a leftist party.