Sudan: Security Leadership Inspects Rains-Hit Areas

Khartoum — In response to the urgent diectives issued by the Head of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council(TMC) , Lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, the MTC Member and the Chairman of the Defense and the Security Committee, Lit.General, Jamal Omar, toured, Monday, on board a helicopter, the floods-affected areas of Al-Fakki Hashem, Al-Khalila and Al-Gaili.
The tour aimed at inspecting the situations in the rains and floods-hit areas.
General, Oar was accompanied by the Directors of military intelligence and Police.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.