Sudan: Security Leadership Inspects Rains-Hit Areas

Khartoum — In response to the urgent diectives issued by the Head of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council(TMC) , Lit.General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, the MTC Member and the Chairman of the Defense and the Security Committee, Lit.General, Jamal Omar, toured, Monday, on board a helicopter, the floods-affected areas of Al-Fakki Hashem, Al-Khalila and Al-Gaili.

The tour aimed at inspecting the situations in the rains and floods-hit areas.

General, Oar was accompanied by the Directors of military intelligence and Police.