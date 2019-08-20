Somalia: Kenyan MPs Want Military Used to Resolve Border Row With Somalia

The Kenya-Somalia maritime border row is yet to be resolved after both nations failed to reach an amicable solution over the same.

The government is likely to deploy military forces to Somalia in a bid to resolve the row.

On Wednesday, Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Minority counterpart John Mbadi tabled a motion in the National Assembly seeking for the use of the force to resolve the stalemate between the two nations.

The motion is now awaiting approval by Members of Parliament before the move can be implemented.

Efforts by the Kenyan side to settle the matter have proven futile after Somalia remained adamant over the matter.

Mbadi and Duale have been advocating for the dispute to be resolved through diplomatic means but it is evident that nothing is forthcoming from the same.

The two governments have entered into a series of treaties but nothing has been reached at the end of the day.