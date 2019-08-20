Somalia: Somali Troops Avert a Suicide Bomb Attack in Bardere

8 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali security agencies in Bardhere have shot dead an alleged female suicide bomber on Thursday.

According to security sources, the woman reportedly got off a minibus, threw a grenade at the nearby police station before she was shot dead by the troops.

Two soldiers were wounded in the process.

Reports said explosives strapped on her body were found.

The incident comes days after Somali National Army announced the establishment of a base that will act as a command center in a new offensive to liberate areas still under the control al-Shabaab in Gedo region.

Armed group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for an attack carried out by suspected female suicide bomber in Mogadishu on 24 July.

Seven government officials including the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman were killed.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

