Nigeria: Justice Key to Peace, Says Abdulsalami Abubakar

20 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

Minna — Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has stated that only in the face of justice can peace be guaranteed and therefore advocated for improved funding and autonomy of the judiciary.

In the same vein, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambwal called for the removal of all impediments militating against full autonomy for the judiciary as an arm of government for optimal performance.

The duo spoke yesterday at the opening of the training for judicial officers that included Magistrates/District Court Judges organised by the Department of International Development, Role UK, Judicial College, London and Africa House in collaboration with the Niger State government, in Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, Minna.

General Abdulsalami maintained that the judicial officers needed to be encouraged through improved welfare package, which can guarantee their full autonomy.

"People need to be well trained to dispense justice because without justice, there will not be peace and what we need is peace in this country," he said.

Abdulsalam then lamented that the bulk of the magistrate courts across the country are dilapidated and in need of repairs and therefore called on government to look into infrastructural decay in the judiciary.

According to him "In terms of the welfare and working places, as you go round the country, you will see dilapidated court buildings needing repairs. I think we need to look into that and try to do the repairs in order to encourage their performances."

The former head of state who is the chairman of the occasion, said providing the enabling environment, especially in relation to the welfare and workplace for the judiciary to function optimally is very fundamental for justice.

Also speaking, Niger State governor, Abubakar Sami Bello, called for necessary judicial reforms to make the administration of justice easier and quicker.

The governor said the training would provide opportunity for the lower court judges to tackle new challenges confronting them through judicial activism.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.