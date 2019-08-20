Ghana: Charles Ofori Antipem Wins MTN Heroes of Change Season 5

Charles Ofori Antipem, an entrepreneur from Ayeduase in the Ashanti Region has been crowned winner of the MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 grand finale held at the Accra International Conference Centre last Friday.

Mr Antipem who was among the four finalists in the education category, emerged the first runner-up in the same category.

His invention of the Science Set called mobile laboratory, designed just like the mathematical set contains scientific tools like conductors, capacitors and cells, which provides a practical approach in the study of Science, won him the coveted award.

It is science laboratory compressed into a small box for Junior and Senior High School students for their science project and practicals.

For his prize, Mr Antipem took home a trophy, citation, hamper and a cash prize of GH¢100,000 to support his programme.

Louisa Enyonam Ansah, a-56-year physically challenged teacher who is supporting persons with disability to access education emerged the winner in the education category.

Other finalist in the education category were Dr Daniel Owusu Asiamah, who is providing vocational education training free of charge to Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) graduates who cannot pursue further education, and Frank Abeku Adams whose Book the Shelf Initiative is providing reading books for the school he is teaching.

In the economic empowerment category, Diana Adjei, a Beautician, emerged the winner for supporting the youth who are interested to learn a trade of their choice in the areas of masonry, carpentry, welding and painting.

For the health category, Dr Benjamin Akinkang whose project provides free medical screening and surgeries for the people of Sandema emerged winner.

Afia Pokua, a radio presenter was awarded for providing educational facilities for deprived schools in some parts of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTN Mr Selorm Adadevoh in his remarks said the programme was launched by the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2013 to recognise and reward hard working Ghanaians making meaningful contributions in their communities.

He said the MTN Heroes of Change awardees defy all odds to make life better for the poor and needy, the sick marginalised in society, adding that the awardees leave their comfort zones to address the problems of society.

The CEO said so far 50 winners have been awarded under the programme out of 5000 applicants adding that this year about 1200 applications were received and only ten made it to the finals.

Mr Antipem, who was highly elated, thanked MTN Foundation for initiating the programme to reward individuals in society and particularly recognising his invention.