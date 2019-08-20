Ghana: President Cuts Sod for 2 Road Projects in Kpandai

Kpandai — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, cut the sod for the construction of two road projects in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region

They are Kpandai -Salaga and Bimbilla -Salaga roads.

The two roads, about 65 kilometres are being executed by Jiangxi Non Ferrous Engineers and Construction Limited.

The total cost of the roads estimated at GH¢54 million, will be funded by government under the road fund.

The roads which are expected to be commenced early next month, are expected to be completed within 24 months.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the sod cutting ceremony on Friday, at Kpandai, stated that the construction of the roads, were part of efforts to help reduce poverty the area.

He explained that roads played important role in the development of the country, hence the resolve to fix the poor road network.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the area was one of the food baskets of the country and it was prudent to open it to other market centres.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, on his part charged the contractors to engaged locals in the project.

That, he said, would help boost the economic status of the people in the communities.

Mr.Amoako-Atta appealed to the Chiefs and people of districts to support the contractors to do good jobs by monitoring progress of the projects.

President Akufo-Addo, also commissioned an agriculture machinery at Wulensi, capital of Nanumba South district.

The facility is part of Agricultural Mechanisation Programme being implemented by the government to address post-harvest losses.

The President maintained that agriculture mechanisation was a key component of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

"We are going to increase the mechanisation centres so that farmers will have the equipment to be able to modernise their methods and practices to boost agriculture production," President Akufo Addo emphasised.

The president and his entourage also addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Nanumba Traditional Area, at Bimbilla.

The president was accompanied by the some Ministers of State namely, Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, Minister of Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul and Hajia Alima Mahama Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and others.