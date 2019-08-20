Somalia: Qatar Raises Stakes in Somalia With New Port in Hobyo

20 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Qatar is eying the lucrative port of Hobyo, ministers from the two nations said during a visit by a government delegation from the Middle Eastern nation.

Construction will begin soon, Somalia's Minister for Airports Maryan Aweis Jama and the Qatari transport and communications minister, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, told reporters, without giving details. The Qatari group arrived in Mogadishu, the capital, on Monday and is led by Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corp. also plans a new port in Puntland's coastal town of Eyl.

