South Africa: It's Official - Toni Braxton is Heading Back!

Cape Town — Who's ready to Breathe Again?!

Toni Braxton is coming back to South Africa - this time for her world tour, As Long As I Live.

The Grammy award-winning singer will have two shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

According to Glen 21 Entertainment, the Johannesburg show will take place on the 9th November at the Ticketpro Dome and the Cape Town at the Grand Arena, Grandwest Casino on 12th November.

The world tour celebrates her 25th anniversary in the music industry.

While in South Africa, Braxton will visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa, reports Channels24.

The legendary singer is well known and loved around the world for her chart-topping hits like "Another Sad Love Song," "Breathe Again," "Un-Break My Heart," "You Mean the World to Me," "You're Makin' Me High," and "He Wasn't Man Enough."

Braxton is no strange to Mzansi, as she and Babyface toured South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2015 after the release of their successful album, Love, Marriage And Divorce.

The singer's tour is in promotion of her latest album titled Sex & Cigarettes. The album features her hit single, As Long As I Live, which her tour is named after.

We just wonder if she will any special guests!? Babyface? Her sisters?

After 25 years in the industry, Braxton proves she is still a beast in the game and she continues to do this effortlessly.

We can't wait to catch her on stage!

Here's everything you need to know:

Johannesburg
Ticketpro Dome
9th November 2019
Tickets: R790.00 – R2880.00

Cape Town
Grand Arena, GrandWest
12th November 2019
Tickets: R650.00 – R1310.00

