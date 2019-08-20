South Africa: Jiba Stalls Parliament's Process to Remove Her... for Now

Fired former prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba has staved off Parliament's process to endorse President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire her, for now.

In April, Ramaphosa fired Jiba and Mrwebi, after retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro recommended that he sack them from the NPA, following an inquiry.

The inquiry found that both of them were "not fit and proper to hold their respective offices", according to a statement from the Presidency.

The decision has to be endorsed by both Houses of Parliament.

This process has already begun and Jiba and Mrwebi were given the opportunity to make written presentations to the committees. Mrwebi complied, but Jiba indicated that she would ask the court to review Ramaphosa's decision.

Parliament's legal services indicated that the process would continue.

On Monday, Jiba filed an application to interdict Parliament's process.

The application will be heard in court on Wednesday.

Parliament will file a notice to abide by Jiba's application, Siviwe Njikela told Parliament's respective justice committees in separate meetings on Tuesday.

The committee decided to wait on Wednesday's court proceedings before deciding on a way forward.

