South Africa: Cop At Cape Town Mall Stops Two Armed Robbers in Their Tracks

A Cape Town policeman who was visiting Blue Route Mall in Tokai arrested two members of an armed gang after they robbed a jewellery store on Monday.
It was believed five robbers, two of whom were armed, were involved in the business robbery, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.
A spokesperson for the mall said the gang had managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of goods.
"A SAPS officer visiting the mall gave chase and shots were fired in the parking lot."
Rwexana said the vigilant police officer had observed the incident, gave chase and no injuries were reported.
"The member stopped the suspects in their tracks while they were trying to flee."
Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested.
They would appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged.
The mall said it was co-operating with the police investigation.
Source: News24
