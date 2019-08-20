South Africa: Two Injured, Arrested After Shooting in Manenberg

19 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Two people were arrested after they were shot when a fight broke out between alleged gangsters in Manenberg, Cape Town, on Monday.

The shooting had occurred at around 15:50, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

While the police could not confirm whether the fight was gang-related, it is understood that members of the Americans and Jesters gangs were involved.

Rwexana said two men, aged 22 and 46, were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

They were later arrested and placed under police guard.

