Nigeria: Presidential Tribunal - Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP's Appeal

Photo: Vanguard
(file photo).
20 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, struck out an appeal the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, filed before it.

The appeal marked SC/738/2019, had sought to quash an aspect of proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal where President Muhammadu Buhari'e re-election is being challenged.

The appellants prayed the Supreme Court to review the record of proceeding the Justice Mohammed Garba-led tribunal held on June 11, to determine if the presidential tribunal was right when it held that the All Progressives Congress, APC, filed a valid reply to the petition against the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

Meanwhile, though the apex court adjourned the appeal for hearing, at the resumed proceeding on Tuesday, counsel to the appellants, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, drew attention of the court to the fact that the constitutionally prescribed period for determination of such interlocutory appeal, had elapsed.

Following his unchallenged oral application to withdraw the appeal, it was accordingly struck out by a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Datijo Mohammed.

The Supreme Court said it was satisfied that the appeal had become statute barred.

However, the panel has stood down proceedings to rule on a second appeal that Atiku and PDP filed to challenge refusal of the tribunal to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to open the central server it deployed for the 2019 presidential election, for inspection.

More details later...

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Atiku Loses Bid to Challenge Buhari's Presidency
U.S. Travel Ban Shows Presidential Election Was Rigged - Atiku
Tribunal Hears That Atiku Won In President Buhari's Home State
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.