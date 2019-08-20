Botswana: Boba Eyes Four Medals

Molepolole — Vice president of Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA), Gilbert Khunwane says they plan to bag four medals at the continental spectacle commencing on Monday in Rabat, Morocco.

Boxing is among the codes that are going to represent the country at the African Games.

Khunwane said the team, which has been on camp in France, was already in Morocco.

He said given the amount and time spent preparing for the games, the team was on top form and ready.

He said the boxers had never rested since the Africa Zone 4 competitions in April. They later attended a training camp in Asia and participated in some major tournaments such as the Asian championships in Thailand. They also went to France for a two weeks training camp.

After the Morocco tournament, the team will compete in the World Championships which will be used to qualify for the Olympic Games. The second qualifiers will be held next year February.

The African Games are important for BoBA as they will use them to gauge and prepare the boxers to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

After failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, BoBA is fighting tooth and nail to ensure that their pugilists participate at the games.

The last time they sent a boxer to the Olympics was in 2012 when Oteng Oteng represented the code at the London games.

BoBA is sending a team comprising of six men and three women.

The male pugilist's camp comprises of Botswana's best boxers in their divisions such as Mmusi Tswiige 69kg, Pitso Mmopiemang 64kg, Treasure Moremi 64kg, George

Molwantwa 56kg, Rajab Mahommed 52kg and Kobamelo Molatlhegi 49kg.

Aratwa Kasemang 60kg, Keamogetse Kenosi 57kg as well as Lethabo Modukanele 48kg make up the women's team. Formerly known as the All Africa Games, the African Games are an important multi-coded event in the calendar of sports.

The continental games are held every four years, one year before the Olympic Games and athletes use them as a yardstick in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Source : BOPA