Nigeria: Electricity - 4,000 Megawatts of Installed Capacity Stranded - NDPHC CEO

While Nigerians grapple with inadequate and unstable power supply, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Mr Chiedu Ugbo stated that a major challenge is the over 4,000 megawatts, MW, of installed capacity that remains stranded.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 2x600MVA, 132/33KV substation and associated 132 transmission lines at Abeokuta, Ogun State, Ugbo also said NDPHC has about 10 national independent power plants, NIPP, with a combined nameplate rating of 4,709 MW. According to him, "NDPHC currently contributes about 37 per cent of installed generation capacity to the national grid. Over 4000MW of this installed capacity is stranded, as our average daily dispatch is 700MW.

"NDPHC's contribution to the transmission grid system has transformed the hitherto radial 330Kv/132KV grid into a more robust grid system with the significant provision of alternative power flow routes which now serve as redundancies and which has resulted in a more reliable and stable Nigeria grid. "Of note in these respects are the commissioning of the over 220KM long 330KV Double Circuit (DC) lines providing alternative supply route into Abuja and the FCT from Geregu, through a new Lokoja substation, a new Gwagwalada substation into the existing TCN Katampe and Apo substations with several significant expansion works on existing substation developments along this route."

Ugbo further explained that between May 2015 and now under the administration of President Buhari, about 30 NIPP transmission projects inherited by the administration have been completed while over 70 distribution projects have also been completed across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

"In addition to the projects we are commissioning here today, we shall in the next few months be commissioning Awka 2X60MVA 132/33kV Substation in Anambra State, Adiabo 2X60MVA 132/33kV substation in Cross River State. We shall also in the same period be commissioning major distribution injection substations at Misau and Darazu in Bauchi State, Kumo in Gombe State and Agaye in Niger State. We respectfully anticipate the availability of Your Excellency for the commissioning of these projects which are in fulfilment of Mr President's commitment to improved access to electricity by Nigerians," he added. Also speaking, the Chairman of Chris-Ejik International Agency Limited, the contractor of the project, Chris Imoka, commended the Federal Government for giving such a job to an indigenous company. He explained that the project was done by Nigerians thereby giving credence to the local content policy of the Federal Government.

Vanguard