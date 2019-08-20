Zambia: Hunger Looms in Southern Province

About 70,000 Pemba constituency residents are stalked by hunger while 1,000 residents of Mapampi village in Chief Nyawa's chiefdom in Kazungula are sharing one borehole with livestock following drought in southern province.
The Pemba situation has prompted United Party for National Development (UPND) area Member of Parliament (MP) Mutinta Mazoka to request the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to increase relief food support to the area.
Read more
Read the original article on Times of Zambia.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.