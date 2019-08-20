Zambia: Hunger Looms in Southern Province

About 70,000 Pemba constituency residents are stalked by hunger while 1,000 residents of Mapampi village in Chief Nyawa's chiefdom in Kazungula are sharing one borehole with livestock following drought in southern province.

The Pemba situation has prompted United Party for National Development (UPND) area Member of Parliament (MP) Mutinta Mazoka to request the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to increase relief food support to the area.

Read more