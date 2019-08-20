Namibia: //Kharas Elects Swapo 'Pot' Contenders

THE Swapo Party in //Kharas is ready for the electoral college after it has elected candidates and delegates who will participate at the gathering, also known as the "pot."

The electoral college, set to take place in early September, is a gathering where Swapo draws up a list of candidates expected to represent the party in the National Assembly after the 2019 national elections slated for November.

The gathering is attended by around 280 delegates, including all central committee members, Swapo members of parliament, 15 delegates from each wing of the party, and four from every region.

The //Kharas members at their regional elective conference on Saturday elected Oranjemund regional councillor Lazarus Nangolo and regional information and mobilisation secretary Aletha Fredericks as candidates.

They will participate at the party's 2019 electoral college. Nangolo defeated two other candidates, Steve Ovambo and Jims Christiaan, after he collected the highest votes of 21.

Fredericks came out tops in the female race after beating former Luderitz mayor Susan Ndjaleka and Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne.

The party's regional treasurer Christiaan, //Kharas governor Lucia Basson, the party's regional youth wing secretary Samuel Jacobs, and Kröhne were also elected as delegates to the electoral college.

//Kharas Swapo regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala said he wants the region's candidates to become members of the next parliament.

"We must vigorously campaign for our candidates to become parliamentarians," he stressed.

Swapo's assigned leader to //Kharas, Elifas Dingara, urged party members to remain honest and truthful in all their dealings.

He said Swapo is a 'blind' organisation that does not know colour, race or ethnicity.