Ghana: Agricare Get New Managing Director

20 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A new Managing Director, Mr Eric Manteaw, has been appointed to see to the administrative duties of the affairs of Messrs Agricare Limited, a company at Tanoso in Ashanti. The position had been vacant since January, 2018 following the exit of Mr William Awuku Ahiadormey, the former Managing Director of the company.

At a brief but impressive ceremony, Mr Alex Sefa Boakye, a roard representative, called on workers of the company to work assiduously to ensure Mr Manteaw's success in his appointment.

Mr Manteaw, 39, was the Managing Director of Messrs G.N. Foods in Accra and served for three years.

He called for honesty and hard work to ensure success in his administration.

