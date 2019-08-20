South Africa: President's Coordinating Council to Sit in Pretoria

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today convene the first President's Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting of the new administration.

The meeting will take place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane from 09h00.

In his June 2019 State of the Nation Address, the President said the sixth administration would refocus the agenda of the PCC in order to sharpen and strengthen cooperative governance and implement a well-coordinated and coherent national programme of action.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the meeting will engage on "Khawuleza", a new district coordination model, which radically seeks to improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery and development.

The model focuses on 44 districts and eight metros countrywide as developmental spaces (Intergovernmental Relations Impact Zones) that will be strategic alignment platforms for all three spheres of government.

"The meeting will also assess progress on the Economic Stimulus and Recovery Plan being implemented by government to secure economic stability and growth, and will discuss provincial growth and development plans," said Diko.

The PCC will be co-chaired by the President and Deputy President David Mabuza, and will be attended by Minister in The Presidency and the Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Finance and Public Service and Administration, along with Premiers, Executive Mayors, Directors-General and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.