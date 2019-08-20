Ghana: Kuntunse Holds Town Hall Meeting

A town hall meeting was held last Sunday for the people of Kuntunse electoral area in the Ga West municipality to interact with the residents, know their concerns, developmental needs, and developmental projects initiated by the government.

Addressing the residents, Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West, disclosed that there were 99 public schools in the municipality, but could not cater adequately for the increasing population.

He said the Assembly would demolish all six-classroom blocks and replaced them with three-storey, 24-unit classrooms, to preserve school lands, which were being sold indiscriminately.

Mr Wilkinson said the Assembly was aware of the challenges the residents faced and doing its best to solve some of them and reminded them to keep their environment very clean, attend communal labour, put their stray animals in pens, and sell food in a hygienic environment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Amasaman District Crime Officer, Eric Asare said armed robbery, which used to be prevalent, had reduced considerably, break ins, had become very common and urged the residents to be vigilant since kidnappings had become rife, landlords and tenants, should show concern about the safety of their neighbours.

He advised residents to memorise and call police emergency numbers, when they are under attack and cautioned them to be careful about internet fraudsters, who use different methods to steal their money on their mobile phones.

Some residents expressed their concerns, which ranged from bad roads, lack of streetlights, chocked gutters, lack of refuse containers, poor layouts, lack of potable water and recounted, how the poor layout prevented fire tenders from reaching their houses during a fire outbreak which led to the destruction of the houses.

Some residents at Treba community also complained about an indiscriminate firing of guns everyday by some unknown people, with bullets landing in houses.

Responding, Messrs Wilkinson and Asare gave the assurance that, the police would investigate the matter and provide adequate security to all.