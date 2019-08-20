Ghana: LOSA 1989 Year Group Donates to 2 Institutions

THE 1989 year group of the Labone Senior High School (SHS) Old Students Association (LOSA) has donated items worth GH¢4,000 to two institutions as part of their 30th anniversary celebration.

The institutions were the La General Hopsital and Assurance of Hope for the Needy Orphanage Home in Teshie, Accra.

At the La General Hospital, about 30 nursing mothers were each given items such as diapers, wipes, washing powder and soap, and bottled water.

The organiser for the year group, Leticia Botchway urged the mothers to frequently breastfeed their babies.

She said the breast milk was essential for the growth of the child as it had essential nutrients that boost the immune system of babies.

"Do not take your babies to places where things will be administered to them that will endanger the health and wellbeing of your baby," she advised.

Mrs Botchway urged them to maintain personal hygiene and come for ante-natal regularly so as to control or curb any infection or sickness early.

At the orphanage home, the year group presented used clothing, bags of rice, detergents, cartons of cooking oil, box of tomato paste, diapers, toys and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mrs Botchway said the donation was to support the founder of the home Rev Enoch Yartey and also put smiles on the faces of the children.

She said this year marked exactly 30 years they completed Labone Senior High School and decided to give back to the society.

Mrs Botchway urged the children to study hard and not let their background deter them from reaching their goals in life.

Rev Yartey on his part said the children received the best of care every child needs to grow.

He said five of the children had successfully passed their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and were waiting to enter the university.

"I do not discriminate between them and my biological children. I see them all as my children, hence they attend the same school my children attend and eat the same food we eat," Rev Yartey said.

He said donation received was a major boost for the home and the items received would be used judiciously for the benefit of every child at the home.

Rev Yartey on behalf of the children thanked the year group for the donation and feasting with the children on the occasion of their 30th anniversary after completing SHS.