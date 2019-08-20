Ghana: Hearts Sign Deal With STL

20 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced an agreement with Turkish construction firm, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San VE Tic Limited (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy project.

According to a press release signed by Communications Manager of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, representatives of the company have arrived in Ghana for further discussions.

The release added that, STL was selected after a thorough due diligence by the Board led by the chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

"The club will announce details of any agreement with a timetable in due course. We appeal to all Phobians to continue to offer their unflinching support for the club as we prepare for the new football season," it stated.

Meanwhile the Ghana U-23 side, Black Meteors will engage Premier League side Hearts of Oak in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday August 21.

The Black Meteors are preparing for the AFCON U-23 qualifier against Algeria which comes off next month and will use this game to test their readiness ahead of the double header.

Ibrahim Tanko is currently in camp with the local based players as the core of his team dominated by foreign players are currently with their clubs in Europe.

