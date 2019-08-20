Ghana: Lamptey Loses to Nigerian Opponent ... in Ashalaja Homowo Boxing

Ghana's super lightweight boxer, Benjamin 'Lumba' Lamptey, suffered a Majority Decision loss to Nigerian opponent, Opagun Samuel on Saturday in their eight rounds super lightweight contest at Ashalaja in the Ga West district.

It was the biggest attraction on the 'Afi ooo afi 2 all' boxing extravaganza put together by Ambition Boxing Promotions at the residence of the chief of Ashalaja, Nii Obeney Akwanor IV to commemorate the Homowo celebration of the Ga community in the area.

Spurred on by an encouraging crowd that had the chief of Ashalaja and Azumah Nelson, former world champion in attendance, Lamptey, undoubtedly was the better boxer in the first two rounds where he connected effectively with some piercing jabs.

He slowed down from the third round which saw the Nigerian become more aggressive and putting pressure of Lamptey.

From the fourth round, Samuel was clearly in control with his heavier jabs and punches although Lamptey was never overawed by those attacks.

As fatigue set in, both fighters resorted to a few rough tactics that forced the referee to step in to separate them.

The last two rounds belonged to Samuel who showed much aggression and chased the Ghanaian around the ring but with his solid defence, he warded off the punches and attempted to fight back.

In the end, the referees awarded Samuel a Majority Decision of 74-78, 71-78 and 76-76, attracting a fierce protest from the Ghanaian and his camp.

In another Ghana-Nigeria line up, Mubarak Abubakar earned a Unanimous Decision victory over Rasheed Abolaji in another fierce clash in a middleweight contest over eight rounds.

All three judges scored it 79-74 on behalf of the Ghanaian in what was the most explosive bout of the evening.

It was Abolaji first defeat in seven outings but left the ring as a gallant loser as he thrilled the fans with the manner he jabs and able to connect with his right hand shots.

But the Abubakar was the better of the two as he also jabbed effectively delivered punches that were thought could have stopped Abolaji.

Nigeria's Olagede Tunde lost to Togolese opponent, Wari Razak in another Majority Decision verdict. Razak was awarded a 74-75, 75-75, 74-75 verdict over Tunde.

Beninois fighter, Abbul Sabou made an impressive debut against Saddick Musah who he defeated via a Unanimous Decision.

Holy Dogbator also recorded a first round win in his scheduled lightweight contest.