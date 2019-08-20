Ghana: Olympics Part Ways With JE Sarpong

Wonder club, Accra Great Olympics have parted ways with veteran coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, following the poor performance of the club in the just ended Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The move was also to strengthen the team and give it a new direction as a new season approaches.

This was disclosed to the Times Sports on Friday by club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Oloboi Commodore after watching his side play out a goalless draw encounter against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Oloboi said the club did not get what they wanted from the technical team and was left with no other choice but get a new team.

"We asked them to produce a good team and do well in the NC tournament but we did not get that. We performed poorly and we believe that going forward, we needed to change things at the top and revamp the team."

He revealed that the club is currently in talks with a coach of a premier league side who will take charge of the for the upcoming season

"We have carefully looked around the country and with the help of a former head coach of the club, we have settled on a young and vibrant coach who will be tasked to guide the team back to the elite division of Ghana football."

Mr. Commodore said the new coach who is yet to be announced officially is currently supervising the recruitment of players as well as working with scouts who are going around the country to look at players and recommend them.

He hinted that a chunk of the players from the previous season will be released for the coach to select his own group of players to work with.

According to him, the new coach was well aware of the expectations of Great Olympics supporters and was ready for the challenge ahead.

On the Ga Homowo Cup match against city rivals Hearts of Oak, Mr. Commodore stated the Phobians would see fire.

"Also, we are looking at rekindling that rivalry; that healthy rivalry that saw both clubs perform wonders in the league and on the continent."