Ghana: Prioritise Effective Communication With Public - Asante-Apeatu Urges Police

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has called on the police to prioritise effective communication with the public as part of its transformation agenda to become a world class institution.

In today's policing, he said, effective communication with the citizenry on personal basis would make the citizens feel the presence of the police in protecting them and promote strong collaboration between the public and the police in ensuring law and order.

"To continue to be a world class police, we need to watch how we interact with the public every day. Effective communication with the public on personal basis while protecting them will immediately resonate with Ghanaians," he stated.

Mr Asante-Apeatu was speaking yesterday at the end-of-service thanksgiving service held in his honour at the St. George's Catholic Church at the Police-Depot, Tesano in Accra.

The event was attended by traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, government appointees, Board of Directors of the Ghana Police Service, former IGPs, and senior police officers, among others.

Emphasising the importance of effective communication in the responsibilities of the police, the former IGP said, research has proven that effective communication with the citizenry was more important than the number of arrests made in a period.

As law enforcers, he called on the police to maintain their integrity and professionalism as well as incorporate international best policing practices in their line of duty.

He said it was the duty of current police personnel to build the credibility of the Service which has been questioned in recent years by the citizenry due to the actions of some bad uniformed men.

"Always think of the police and the integrity of the service the moment you wake up and head for work. Our credibility is all we have. If you mess up, it affects the image of the service and everybody associated with it," Mr Asante-Apeatu added.

He advised the police officers to strengthen their work relationships and collaborations and avoid actions that could deface a colleague while pursuing their ambitions.

On behalf of the Police Administration, acting IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh, presented a plaque and commended Mr Asante-Apeatu for his service and efforts in building the image of the Ghana Police.