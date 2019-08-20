Nigeria: TUC Backs Governors' Call for Review of Revenue Sharing Formula

20 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Young Nwafor

Lagos — The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to review the revenue sharing formula to financially empower the states and local governments to undertake projects that will impact on the lives of Nigerians, insisting that the current sharing formula renders the state financially impotent.

President of TUC, Quadri Olaleye said this when the leaders of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, in Lagos State paid him a courtesy visit.

Olaleye said: "There is no significant project that can be undertaken by the states and local government because of the huge percentage of revenue that is retained by the federal government in the existing revenue sharing formula. Therefore, it is expedient that the current revenue sharing formula is reviewed to enable the states and local governments to meet their obligations to the citizens."

On the delay in the implementation of the N30, 000 new minimum wage, he said the time had come for politicians to be on a wage package similar to that of the civil servants.

He said: "The cost of governance in this country is very disturbing and remains the reason for the delays and foot-dragging by the Federal Government over the issue. But we are positive that the minimum wage issue will be resolved soon.

"We have also written to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to be cautious in releasing foreign exchange as many privileged individuals now trade in dollars. They are not being fair to the local industries and the economy."

Earlier, the Lagos NUJ Chairman, Qasim Akinreti, among others, urged the Congress leadership to speed up action on its negotiation with the government for workers to start enjoying the new wage, adding "there is need to find a level ground to enable workers to enjoy the wage."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.