Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido Nominated for 2019 AFIRMA

16 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nigerian music stars, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade and Niniola have been nominated for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The African Union and the International Committee, AFRIMA, unveiled the nominees' list (regional category) for its sixth edition at the Abora Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ceremony is scheduled to hold on November 20-23 in a country to be disclosed in September.

The nominees for the best male artistes from West Africa are Burna boy with his song "Ye", Davido's 'Wonder Woman', Kizz Daniel's 'Madu' and Wizkid's 'Fever'.

Other nominated artistes are King Promise from Ghana; Salif Keita from Mali, Shatta Wale from Ghana, Sidiky Diabate from Mali and late DJ Arafat from Cote d'Ivoire.

The nominees for the female category from Nigeria and their works are Simi's 'I Dun Care'; Tiwa Savage's 'One'; Teni's 'Case'; Yemi Alade's 'Oh My Gosh'; Niniola's 'Bana'.

The organisers said 8,157 songs/videos were received as entries from its online portal which closed on August 2.

A 13-member jury underwent a week-long process of screening, categorising, and reviewing of songs which were produced between August 1, 2018, and August 2, 2019.

This year's nominee list showcases a wide range of creativity and talents from new and known artistes across Africa.

Artistes like Shatta Wale, Kizz Daniel, Salif Keita, Burna Boy will be competing for the Best Male category in Western Africa, while Teniola, Simi, Aya Nakamura, Mzvee, Yemi Alade amongst others will be competing for the Best Female category in Western Africa.

The artistes dominating Central Africa include Cameroonian artiste Blanche Baily Charlotte Dipanda, Daphne alongside their male counterpart Locko, Magasco and Salatiel.

There is also a huge representation for South African artistes as they hold sway over the Southern African region in the male and female categories.

These artistes include AKA, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Black Coffee, Kelly Khumalo, Zonke, Nadia Nakai among others. Amara Brown, Tamy Moyo, Jah Prayzah, and Winky D also locked down few spots for Zimbabwe in the Southern regional category.

The Continental category comprising of different genres of music will be released on August 23 after the completion of an auditing process by the international auditors of AFRIMA.

Others are Aya Nakamura from Mali; Jossey from Cote d'Ivoire; Kanuer Adams from Liberia; Manamba Kante from Guinea and Mzuee from Ghana.

The best male artistes nominated from Central Africa are C4 Pedro from Angola; Fally Ipupa from Congo; Locko from Cameroon; and Magasco also from Cameroon.

Others are; Maitre Gims from Congo; Rui Orlando from Angola; Niska from Congo Brazzaville; Salatiel from the Cameroon and Ya Levis from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

AFRIMA is an annual award event which began on December 27, 2014.

The awards were established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

