Ghana: 2nd Batch of Christian Pilgrims Depart for Israel

The second batch of Christian pilgrims left Ghana yesterday to begin a seven-day visit to some of the historical and religious sites in Israel.

Led by Reverend Philip Nartey, a member of the vetting committee of Christian Pilgrimage and some officials of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the 51-member pilgrims are made up of pastors and religious leaders.

They are expected to visit some historical sites including, Western Wall of Temple of Jerusalem, Navity Church of Bethlehem, and renew baptismal promises in River Jordan to strengthen their faith.

Briefing the media before their departure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, the Christian Pilgrimage Coordinator, Madam Mercy Sefakor Dzahene, said the first batch of 51embarked on the pilgrimage last week Friday.

She said the move was in fulfillment of an assurance made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Christian community that they would be supported to embark on the annual pilgrimage.

Madam Dzahene explained that, the cost of the trip was paid by the pilgrims whilst the government, through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, facilitated their documentation process.

"It is not the government that is paying for this trip but the people. Each member paid their own expenses. There would be daily prayers and meditations at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible," he said.

Reverend Samuel Amaning Kwarteng of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who spoke on behalf of the pilgrims, thanked the government for honouring his promise.

He said the trip would strengthen their faith, as they visit some of the biblical sites to witness what had been said in the Bible.

Picture Caption: Members of the pilgrims ready to board their flight.