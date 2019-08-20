Zimbabwe: Govt Appoints New CMED Board

Masvingo — Government has appointed a new board for the Central Mechanical and Engineering Department (CMED) led by renowned engineer Dr Tamara Stevenson as it gears towards transforming the entity into a modern and profit-making organisation.

This follows the dissolution of the old board four months ago. Eng Stevenson will be deputised by Dr Maxwell Mutema.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed the appointment of the new board yesterday.

"We have appointed a new board for CMED led by Engineer Dr Tamara Stevenson, who will be deputised by Dr Maxwell Mutema," said Minister Matiza.

"Other board members are Simplicious Chihambakwe, Khuthula Sibanda, Tshinga Dube, Wilfred Motsi. Two more female board members are going to be appointed soon. This new board will be seized with governance issues at CMED and ensuring that CMED is a vibrant entity. CMED has been making profits so far and we want them improve the business culture there."

Minister Matiza said it was Government's interest to see CMED engaging in innovative ventures that boost its financial coffers.

"We want all our Government departments to be primed towards Vision 2030 and for us to do that, we want to ensure that they are led by visionary leaders.

"In line with Vision 2030, I am confident that this new board will do everything that it can so that we meet targets of Vision 2030.

"In line with Vision 2030, our President ED Mnangagwa has enunciated that we should have an upper-middle income economy in the next 11 years and I am happy to say so far we are on course to meet that.

"Innovation is top on our priorities and we want this new board to come up with innovative ways of transforming CMED.

"Right now CMED is doing Government car tracking and very soon they will be doing assembling of earth moving and construction equipment. We want them to focus on innovation issues."

Minister Matiza said CMED was critical to Government operations.

"We are not looking back in terms of transforming the economy. All parastatals that fall under our ministry are aware of our vision and with regards to CMED, it is our hope that the new board will help us to achieve that vision.

"It is a team of competent people from diverse backgrounds with expertise critical to the advancement of CMED," he said.