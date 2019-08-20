Zimbabwe: Govt Appoints New CMED Board

20 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Mugabe

Masvingo — Government has appointed a new board for the Central Mechanical and Engineering Department (CMED) led by renowned engineer Dr Tamara Stevenson as it gears towards transforming the entity into a modern and profit-making organisation.

This follows the dissolution of the old board four months ago. Eng Stevenson will be deputised by Dr Maxwell Mutema.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed the appointment of the new board yesterday.

"We have appointed a new board for CMED led by Engineer Dr Tamara Stevenson, who will be deputised by Dr Maxwell Mutema," said Minister Matiza.

"Other board members are Simplicious Chihambakwe, Khuthula Sibanda, Tshinga Dube, Wilfred Motsi. Two more female board members are going to be appointed soon. This new board will be seized with governance issues at CMED and ensuring that CMED is a vibrant entity. CMED has been making profits so far and we want them improve the business culture there."

Minister Matiza said it was Government's interest to see CMED engaging in innovative ventures that boost its financial coffers.

"We want all our Government departments to be primed towards Vision 2030 and for us to do that, we want to ensure that they are led by visionary leaders.

"In line with Vision 2030, I am confident that this new board will do everything that it can so that we meet targets of Vision 2030.

"In line with Vision 2030, our President ED Mnangagwa has enunciated that we should have an upper-middle income economy in the next 11 years and I am happy to say so far we are on course to meet that.

"Innovation is top on our priorities and we want this new board to come up with innovative ways of transforming CMED.

"Right now CMED is doing Government car tracking and very soon they will be doing assembling of earth moving and construction equipment. We want them to focus on innovation issues."

Minister Matiza said CMED was critical to Government operations.

"We are not looking back in terms of transforming the economy. All parastatals that fall under our ministry are aware of our vision and with regards to CMED, it is our hope that the new board will help us to achieve that vision.

"It is a team of competent people from diverse backgrounds with expertise critical to the advancement of CMED," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.