Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Adds New York's JFK Airport to Its Network

20 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest growing African carriers, has started three weekly services to John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York via Abidjan.

JFK is the sixth busiest airport in the United States and an international gateway into North America.

A statement issued by the Airline quoted, Mr Tewolde Gebre Mariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines as saying: "It gives me a great pleasure to launch flights to John F Kennedy Airport, our second station in New York in addition to Newark, connecting the North America's gateway with our extended network of more than 120 destinations globally."

He said the US is one of their most important markets owing to the presence of a large African diaspora and the promising multi-faceted relations between Africa and the USA.

"Hence, the new service is a significant addition to our expanding network in the USA and offers better connectivity for African and US passengers," he added.

The Group CEO said, the service catalyses trade, tourism, investment and people- to- people relations between Africa and the United States.

"With new JFK flight services, Ethiopia will be serving 24 weekly flights between Africa and North America," he said.

With the addition of the new thrice weekly service to JFK Airport to the already operating four weekly services to Newark via Lome, Ethiopian will operate to New York daily.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Travel
East Africa
External Relations
Ethiopia
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.