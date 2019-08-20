Ghana: It Can Never Be Too Late to Acquire Knowledge - Veep

"It can never be too late to acquire knowledge," this was the commendation by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on his award of Masters of Science in Defence and International Politics at the graduation ceremony of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra on Friday.

The main opposition party scribe defied all odds to enroll and undergo the strenuous academic work, despite his age at 63 years and busy schedule at the party and in general national discourse.

Beaming with smiles, Mr Nketiah received the loudest applause as he walked gallantly up the stage to receive his certificate and handshake from the Vice President and a retinue of military officers.

The speech of the Vice President at the event which was interspersed with humour in reference to Mr Nketiah sent the large gathering into roar of laughter in the main auditorium.

"I will single out for special mention one of the graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketia. He is known as General Mosquito and also the General Secretary of the NDC, even though I am told that as he came into this institution, he left his 'ntoatoa' (idle talk) behind the gate,' the Vice President said to a roar of laughter by the audience.

The laughter became deafening when Dr Bawumia remarked "As I shook his hand , I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises has added any more muscle to him but it appears as if it did not work. I am told that he did not come here to beef up the physical muscles but he came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC and also to enhance his case for being selected as running mate."