Ghana: Street Academy Gets Support

AN old-time friend of the Street Academy, Beda Ehrensperger, yesterday presented an amount of GH¢5,500 to the sports and culture-based institution in Accra.

The donation, one in a number by the Switz, was to support the activities of the Academy - which the donor described, was closer to his heart.

According to Mr. Ehrensperger, he established a healthy relationship with the Street Academy as far back as 2004 when he came to the Arts Centre in Ghana to learn drumming.

"Ever since my return to Switzerland, I have been in close touch with the Academy, supporting it from time to time," he said.

The Switz, who owns a Reggae band, disclosed that his present donation came from a sending-off party organised for him 10 days before his departure to Ghana last week.

Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, expressed his heart-felt appreciation to Mr. Ehrensperger, promising that the money will be put into good use.

He was excited that Mr. Ehrensperger, who now has a Ghanaian wife of whom he has two kids, has finally returned to settle in Ghana.