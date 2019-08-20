Ghana: Street Academy Gets Support

20 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

AN old-time friend of the Street Academy, Beda Ehrensperger, yesterday presented an amount of GH¢5,500 to the sports and culture-based institution in Accra.

The donation, one in a number by the Switz, was to support the activities of the Academy - which the donor described, was closer to his heart.

According to Mr. Ehrensperger, he established a healthy relationship with the Street Academy as far back as 2004 when he came to the Arts Centre in Ghana to learn drumming.

"Ever since my return to Switzerland, I have been in close touch with the Academy, supporting it from time to time," he said.

The Switz, who owns a Reggae band, disclosed that his present donation came from a sending-off party organised for him 10 days before his departure to Ghana last week.

Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, expressed his heart-felt appreciation to Mr. Ehrensperger, promising that the money will be put into good use.

He was excited that Mr. Ehrensperger, who now has a Ghanaian wife of whom he has two kids, has finally returned to settle in Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.