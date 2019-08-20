Ghana: Street Academy Gets Support

AN old-time friend of the Street Academy, Beda Ehrensperger, yesterday presented an amount of GH¢5,500 to the sports and culture-based institution in Accra.
The donation, one in a number by the Switz, was to support the activities of the Academy - which the donor described, was closer to his heart.
According to Mr. Ehrensperger, he established a healthy relationship with the Street Academy as far back as 2004 when he came to the Arts Centre in Ghana to learn drumming.
"Ever since my return to Switzerland, I have been in close touch with the Academy, supporting it from time to time," he said.
The Switz, who owns a Reggae band, disclosed that his present donation came from a sending-off party organised for him 10 days before his departure to Ghana last week.
Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, expressed his heart-felt appreciation to Mr. Ehrensperger, promising that the money will be put into good use.
He was excited that Mr. Ehrensperger, who now has a Ghanaian wife of whom he has two kids, has finally returned to settle in Ghana.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.