Ghana: UWR Roads to Be Given Facelift

Wechiau — A number of roads in the Upper West Region are to be given facelift, either through the application of bitumen or upgrading, to facilitate movement of goods and people.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah stated this when he accompanied the President and his entourage to tour some districts in the Upper West Region to interact with chiefs and people of those areas.

"The good road deficits are many and the government is also trying its best to work on them. In this regard, a number of roads will soon be upgraded or tarred," he said.

At Wechiau, the district capital of Wa West, Mr Amoako-Atta in response to the plea of the chief, Naa Imoru Nandon Gomah II for the construction of the Wa-Dorimon-Jambusi, Verempere-Lassia Tuolu-Wechiau and the Wechiau-Ga roads, said 21 kilometre of the Wechiau-Ga road was captured in the 2019 mid-year budget and would be monitored by his ministry for smooth implementation very soon.

At Issah, in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issa District, the minister stated that the Issah-Wahabu road had also been captured in the 2019 mid-year review budget and would be undertaken by PW Ghanem Contracting Firm, as well as the Fian to Wahabu Road which would be tarred up to 48km at a cost of GH¢13m by Muzak Enterprise.

On the Wa-Hain Road, the minister said the first 54km of the road had been done, adding that procurement processes had been done to complete the remaining 22km "We are hopeful that within the next two months competent contractors would be selected to take part in the competitive tendering to be allowed to work on the remaining 22 km."

At Funsi, the minister assured the chiefs and people that the Wahabu-Funsi-Yaala road had been captured in the mid-year review budget with provision made for 23km of the road.

Mr Amoako-Attah added that 28km of the 88km Wa-Bulenga-Yaala road was captured under the same budget, and that the remaining 60km had been covered under the Synohydro deal and the deal had already taken off with the construction of an interchange at Tamale.

"The government secured a Danish facility of over £62m to fix seven bridges in Northern Ghana. Bridges would therefore be constructed over Kulun and Ambalaara rivers in your district to aid transportation," he added.

Mr Amoako-Attah confirmed to the chiefs and people of Kaleo that government had awarded 16km of the main Wa to Nadowli roads to 2 contracting firms for patching and spreading of fresh bitumen at a cost of GH¢10.6m for each firm.

At Lambussie where the President and his entourage rounded up their tour of the region, the minister confirmed that the roads at Lambussie were going to be worked on in two phases, adding "The topography and land is very good for the making of culvert. We will therefore begin the first phase which is gravelling and the second phase will be to bring all such roads to a bituminous level."

Mr Amoako-Attah listed among other things the four kilometre Lambussie Junction, the six kilometre Zini-Piina-Lambussie as some of the roads to be reconstructed, adding that the 40km Hamile to Tumu road had also been awarded on contract.

The minister charged residents to be vigilant and report unscrupulous people who remove road signs to the appropriate authorities for action to be taken against them.