South Africa: Vlakfontein Murder - Woman's Remains Still Unidentified

The body of a 41-year-old woman who was buried underneath a bed inside a shack in Vlakfontein is yet to be identified.

The body of the woman, who was reportedly from QwaQwa in the Free State, was discovered after her 28-year-old live-in-lover Thokozani Samuel Sibeko allegedly confessed to killing her.

On August 4, Sibeko, who was at a local tavern in Vlakfontein, allegedly told patrons that he had killed his lover in June and buried her underneath their bed.

Members of the community then marched to his shack, where they ransacked it and made the shocking discovery.

Sibeko was then arrested and detained at the Lenasia South police station.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said a family had approached the police, following media reports appealing for those close to the deceased to come forward.

"A man first arrived at the police station, claiming to the brother of the deceased. We then took him to government mortuary, where he could not identify the body because of its state decomposition.

"Later, a woman claiming to be the mother of the deceased also arrived and DNA samples were obtained from her and the body. At the moment, we are awaiting the results to confirm that the woman is indeed related to the deceased before we could hand over the body," said Mvula.

On Tuesday, Sibeko made a brief appearance in the packed Protea Magistrate's Court for his formal bail application.

His case, however, was postponed to September because there was no Legal Aid lawyer to represent him, as they have downed tools over wage and working conditions.

Sibeko is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: News24