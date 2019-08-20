South Africa: Oosthuizen Makes Tour Championship Cut

Cape Town — SA's top ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen will be the country's sole competitor in the PGA Tour's finale - the Tour Championship .

Only the Top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings advanced to East Lake this week.

Oosthuizen secured the 27th spot following his T11 finish at last weekend's BMW Championship.

This is the third time Oosthuizen has qualified for the Tour Championship, following his 2012 debut (T23) and his withdrawal in 2015.

However, the 36-year-old finds himself with a mountain to climb should he wish to contend for the title this week.

Thanks to the new Tour Championship format, Oosthuizen will start the tournament on even par, whereas FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas begins his opening round on 10-under par.

Oosthuizen will tee off in Round 1 alongside American Charles Howell II.

The Tour Championship winner will lift the FedEx Cup trophy and pocket a cool $15m prize.

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli , who played in the BMW Championship, failed to make the East Lake cut after finishing 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tour Championship leaderboard ahead of Thursday's first round:

10 under - Justin Thomas

8 under - Patrick Cantlay

7 under - Brooks Koepka

6 under - Patrick Reed

5 under - Rory McIlroy

4 under - Jon Rahm4 under - Matt Kuchar4 under - Xander Schauffele4 under - Webb Simpson4 under - Abraham Ancer

3 under - Gary Woodland3 under - Tony Finau3 under - Adam Scott3 under - Dustin Johnson3 under - Hideki Matsuyama

2 under - Paul Casey2 under - Justin Rose2 under - Brandt Snedeker2 under - Rickie Fowler2 under - Kevin Kisner

1 under - Marc Leishman1 under - Tommy Fleetwood1 under - Corey Conners1 under - Sungjae Im1 under - Chez Reavie

Even par - Bryson DeChambeau Even par - Louis Oosthuizen Even par - Charles Howell IIIEven par - Lucas GloverEven par - Jason Kokrak

