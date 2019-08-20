South Africa: State Slams Phoenix Triple Murder Accused's 'Lies' in Court

The Phoenix triple murder accused was caught stumbling over his own words during testimony about cellphone records in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Monday,

Tow truck driver Colin Pillay, who is accused of the 2018 murders of mother Jane Govindsamy and her daughters Denisha and Rackelle, was accused of being "dishonest" when cross-examined by senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidu after the lunch recess.

Central to Naidu's argument were cellphone records that contradicted Pillay's version that he was a frequent visitor to Govindsamy's home when her husband would work the night shift between 22:00-06:00.

Naidu said that, leading up to the murders on September 20, 2018, there had been no communication between Pillay and Govindsamy from September 15, 2018 to September 19, 2018.

Initially, Pillay reasoned: "Whenever I was at the house, there was no reason for me to be on my phone and speaking to Jane. I was at the house during that period."

Elder daughter did not approve of suspect

However, cellphone records presented by Naidu showed no communication between Govindsamy and Pillay.

Naidu further stated that the nine-year affair between Govindsamy and Pillay had taken severe strain after her daughter Denisha moved back in with her family. The elder daughter was known to openly disapprove of her mother's relationship with Pillay.

"When Denisha moved into the house two months before, you could not see Jane anymore. It created problems between you and Jane," said Naidu.

Pillay insisted that there were no problems between them and that he still visited the home.

"Denisha would be in a room. I used to spend three to five minutes there. I would sneak in."

Naidu immediately latched on to Pillay's statement, calling it a lie.

"Mr Pillay, you previously told us you would shower in the home and spend many hours there. Now you are saying you spent just a few minutes and would be snuck in."

Pillay then did an about-turn and said he would see Govindsamy outside her home between 23:00 and 01:00.

"She would come to my car. We would take a drive and spend time together."

Naidu retorted: "You went from showering and spending a lot of time in that home to sneaking around. I find your version to be dishonest."

The matter continues on Tuesday.

Source: News24