South Africa: Coetzee Ruled Out of Rwc As 4 Boks Released for Currie Cup

19 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok management has confirmed that looseforward Marcell Coetzee will undergo surgery to an injured ankle and will miss the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Ulster looseforward hurt his ankle and suffered a blow to the head in the first half of the Springboks' 24-18 victory over Argentina in Pretoria.

Coetzee will be out of action for up to 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, Lizo Gqoboka (Blue Bulls), Marvin Orie (Golden Lions), Thomas du Toit and André Esterhuizen (Sharks) have been released from the Springbok training squad back to their provinces and will be available for Currie Cup selection this weekend.

The four are members of the Springbok training squad of 36 players who gathered in Bloemfontein on Sunday for the start of a four-day Rugby World Cup camp.

