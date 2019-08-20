South Africa: World Rugby's No 1 Ranking Beckons for Ireland

20 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Ireland will jump to the top of the World Rugby rankings if they beat England in their Rugby World Cup warm-up clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 16:00 SA time.

A win - by any margin - would see the Irish jump from third to first, with Wales dropping to second and New Zealand to third.

The Welsh became the world's No 1 team for the first time on Monday following their 13-6 win over England in Cardiff last weekend.

Meanwhile, a win for England - again by any margin - would see them leap-frog South Africa into fourth spot.

The Springboks moved above England after their 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria at the weekend.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. Wales 89.432. New Zealand 89.403. Ireland 88.69 4. South Africa 86.83 5. England 86.796. Australia 84.057. France 80.588. Scotland 79.019. Japan 77.2110. Fiji 76.9811. Argentina 76.2912. Georgia 74.4213. Italy 72.0414. USA 71.9315. Tonga 71.4916. Samoa 69.0817. Spain 68.1518. Romania 66.6919. Uruguay 65.1820. Russia 64.81 Others:

23. Namibia 61.0132. Kenya 51.4433. Zimbabwe 51.42FULL RANKINGS

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.