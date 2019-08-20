Uganda: Deputy Chief Justice's Motorcade Knocks Cyclist Dead

20 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Polycap Kalokwera

Police in Gulu have impounded a vehicle which belongs to the convoy of the Deputy Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny-Dollo after it knocked dead a motorcyclist.

The speeding vehicle under registration number UG 064J was being driven by Julius Komakech, 54, on Monday evening, when it knocked dead the cyclist identified as Saley Webukhuru.

According to the eyewitness Mr Komakech lost control and knocked Webukhulu who was riding a motorcycle whose registration number is UAD 847N.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema told Daily Monitor that the Deputy Chief Justice's escort vehicle had been towed to Gulu Central Police station, pending police inspection.

"We have released the driver on police bond and the body of deceased is still at Gulu Referral Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem before its handed to the family for burial," Mr Okema said.

He added that investigations to establish the cause of the accident are underway.

