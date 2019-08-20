Uganda: Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Hosts Champion Golola

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has hosted World Kickboxing Federation Champion Moses Golola and

congratulated for defeating Umar Semata in the recent "Century Fight."

Golola who was accompanied by his manager Innocent Kawooya, presented his champion belt on Tuesday morning to Mr Oulanyah.

Oulanyah pledged to work with Golola to realise the dream of building Golola Talent Academy.

The academy, he says, will not only inspire the young generation to learn professional kickboxing and self-defence, but it will come with a state-of-the-art fitness centre for young people to participate in sports.