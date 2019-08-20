Uganda: Deputy Speaker Oulanyah Hosts Champion Golola

20 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has hosted World Kickboxing Federation Champion Moses Golola and

congratulated for defeating Umar Semata in the recent "Century Fight."

Golola who was accompanied by his manager Innocent Kawooya, presented his champion belt on Tuesday morning to Mr Oulanyah.

Oulanyah pledged to work with Golola to realise the dream of building Golola Talent Academy.

The academy, he says, will not only inspire the young generation to learn professional kickboxing and self-defence, but it will come with a state-of-the-art fitness centre for young people to participate in sports.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.