Nigeria: NSCDC Parades 21 Suspects in Rivers

Port Harcourt — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State, yesterday, paraded 21 suspects over illegal diversion of Automobile Gas Oil (AGO).

Two truck drivers conveying AGO concealed in two trucks loaded with salt were among the 21 suspects paraded at the command's headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Parading suspects, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Muktar Lawal, said they were arrested in different parts of the state involved in illegal diversion of AGO loaded in two trucks and two other vehicles.

He said the two suspects who were the truck drivers were arrested at Eleme through a tipoff.

He said a barge with six compartments loaded with AGO was also impounded at Ogbogolo in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspects are currently being interrogated and would be charged to court for prosecution.