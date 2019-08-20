Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Confirms 35, Rejects 3 Cabinet Nominees

20 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Fidelis Ugbomeh

Lagos — The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed 35 and rejected 3 cabinet nominees sent by Governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Although no reason was given for rejection of the three nominees, the speaker said that it was based on recommendation of the ad-hoc committee which was adopted by the House.

Some of the cabinet nominees confirmed are: Mr Tunji Bello, Mr Oluwaranti Abdulateef, Olawale Ahmed, Mrs Lola Akande, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, Hakeem Fahm, Uzamat Akibile,

Others are Mrs Solope Hammond, Mr Tokunbo Wahab Sulaiman, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Prince Anafiu Elegushi, Hon. Maruf Akinderu Fatai Sulamite Olufunke Adegbolu

Others confirmed include, Mr.Moses Oluwatosin Fayinka, Hon.Yetunde Christaina Arobieke, Engr Joe Igbokwe, Mr. Oladele Ajayi and Arc Kabiru Ahmed and Mr. Olanrewaju Wasiu, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr Olalere Odusote, Mrs.Toke Benson, Mrs Toke Benson Adeyinka, among others.

The cabinet nominees rejected are: Ms Adekemi Ajayi Bembe, Mr Obafemi George and Olanrewaju Saudi.

Obasa also said that confirmation was not based on educational qualifications or oratory prowess but on humility and relationship with grass root.

He said that the governor is at liberty to resubmit names of the rejected cabinet nominees.

Earlier the cabinet nominees simply took turns to introduce themselves to the general House without any question from members.

