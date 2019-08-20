Sierra Leone: Two Police Officers in Court for Theft of Le950 Million

7 August 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Ujin Wan, a Chinese and Safe Manager at Ziwan Business-Sierra Leone Limited, is currently battling in court with two police officers for allegedly stealing his handbag containing nine hundred and fifty million Leones.

The two police officers including Kaytu Gibson and Sheik Alhaji Dumbuya are being preliminary investigated at Magistrates' Court No.1 presided over by Hannah Bonnie on two count charges of conspiracy and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution alleges that both accused on 20th January, 2018, at Ziwan Business -Sierra Leone Limited, quarry site,Mile 38, conspired to steal the said sum from the complaint.

In his testimony, Police Sergeant 7799 Unisa Mohamed Kamara attached to the Special Task Force Unit Central Police Division identified the accused as police officers.

He recalled on 20th January 2018 while on duty at the Major Incident Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Freetown, the complainant walked into the station and reported the incident.

He said the complaint explained to him that on the 20th of January, 2018, he was at his quarry site at Mile 38 when the accused went to his office and executed a court order, and that during that exercise the first accused took a bag containing the said sum.

He said the money which was meant for the payment of salary to his workers was forceful taken from him by the first accused, who instructed the second accused to take it to their van and drove off.

