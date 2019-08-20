Sierra Leone: Youth Minister Urges MDAs to Contribute to Youth Policy Review

Minister Bangura making his statement

Minister of Youth Affairs has called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to fully participate in the review of the National Youth Policy document which is currently under review by his ministry, adding that the document will create the enabling platform for the growth and development of young people in Sierra Leone.

Mohamed Orman Bangura made the statement yesterday during the launching ceremony of the review of the National Youth Policy and the Youth Act at the Ministry of Information and Communications Conference room.

He said the process will add credence to youth empowerment, foster transparency, accountability and participatory framework for the youth, adding that President Julius Maada Bio has ushered in the New Direction, with a distinct vision for a progressive and inclusive path for the future of Sierra Leone.

He said the bedrock of the New Direction agenda captured human capacity development as a dedicated commitment to cultivating the country's greatest and most potent resource particularly children and youth.

"Our country, under the leadership of the late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah developed our first ever youth policy in 2003. That policy was a product of the advocacy and hard work of so many in this room and many others that have come before us. It was relevant for the day and laid the foundation for some important specialized youth serving institutions that we continue to enjoy today. The framers prescribed a mandatory revision after every five years - to update the content, adapt to the evolving context of the realities of young people and reflect the priorities of the governing agenda of the day. We are gathered here today to mark another significant milestone in our continued quest to deliver on the vision of His Excellency the President and his governing agenda," he said.

He continued that: "We are here to launch not just a review of the critical documents that are the pillars of the youth sector in Sierra Leone- i.e the National Youth Policy and two Youth Acts- but we are here to announce that we will do it in the most collaborative, visibly transparent and inclusive way we have ever in the history of Sierra Leone. I am calling on colleague ministers, heads of government departments and agencies to collaborate with my ministry and the consultant to make this review a success. We are doing this for our younger generation. The principles of inclusiveness, transparency and alignment with the vision of the New Direction governing agenda have guided us throughout the process that has led us to today's launch."

He said following an open call for consultants, they received 17 applications from inside and out Sierra Leone and that after a thorough review by an independent panel, interviews and assessments, " am particularly pleased that a Sierra Leonean consulting group, led by someone who is no stranger to the youth sector in Sierra Leone, emerged as our consultant and partner for this project."

He pointed out Ceebah Group-the consulting firm that was awarded the contract to do the review.