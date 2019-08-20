Ghana: Your Initiatives Have Lessened Our Burden - - Wechiau Chief

press release

The Paramount Chief of the Wechiau Traditional Area, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region, Naa Alhaji Imoro Nandomy-Gomah II, has applauded President Akufo-Addo for the social intervention policies that the government was implementing.

According to the Wechiau Chief, "several development initiatives have been rolled out nationwide. These initiatives have made life bearable for all Ghanaians, of which the people of Wa West are no exception."

He stated that "for instance, the Free Senior High School programme, which allows us to use money that would have been spent on education, to be held up in our pockets.

The Planting for Food and Jobs Programme, subsidized fertilizer programme, One Village, One Dam, expansion of School Feeding Programme, are all beneficial to us, and for which we will forever be grateful."

Naa Alhaji Imoro Nandomy-Gomah II said this on Saturday, August 17, 2019, when President Akufo-Addo began his two-day tour of the Upper West Region.

Excited by the One Village, One Dam initiative, the Chief stated that it would create job opportunities "particularly for the youth and the farmers during the dry season."

He added that "I'm also reliably informed that about seven dams, so far, have been constructed in the district. Though we are most grateful for that, we want more to happen, like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more".

The Wechiau Chief also thanked the President for presenting tractors and power tillers to the Wa West District, under the Agric Mechanisation programmme, assuring the President that "we shall ensure that the equipment is put to good use, instead of being misused."

He urged Ghanaians to allow President Akufo-Addo to "to focus and accomplish his Ghana Beyond Aid project. We can assure you that, we shall do all in our power to assist in carrying out all your cherished flagship programmes for the interest of our people."

At Issa, the second stop made by President Akufo-Addo, the Chiefs of Daffiama-Bussie-Issa thanked President Akufo-Addo for the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, which, they said, touching lives and creating jobs.

"Under your watch, the Planting for Export and Rural Development is also creating jobs and will soon be a source of livelihood and revenue for many households and the District assembly, respectively. Under your watch, we are enjoying Free Senior High School policy. Under your watch, our district capital roads and other adjoining communities have been tarred," the statement said.

It continued, "Under your watch, we have a new district hospital under construction with other ancillary communities. Under your watch, we have our first ever resident medical doctor. We have a new additional Senior High School here in Issa."

On education, the Chiefs indicated that "the district league table, in 2016, national ranking saw the DDI in 157th position, but under your watch, we moved from 157th position in 2016 to 68th position in 2017. Under your watch, Mr. President. The district development agenda is progressing steadily."

