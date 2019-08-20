Sudan: Hemeti to Inspects Areas North of Bahri

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (hemeti) will inspect Tuesday areas northern Khartoum Bahri which have been affected by rains and floods which hit wide parts of the country including Khartoum State.
The TMC Deputy Chairman will be accompanied in this tour by head of the TMC security and defense committee, directors of public intelligence service and military intelligence and police as well as the caretaker Wali of Khartoum State
This field visit came within framework of the TMC efforts to contain the rains and floods impact , providing support and finding solutions.
