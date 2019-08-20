Cameroon: 2019 Interpools - Regional Champions Are All Known

20 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The round robin tournament will take place in Bertoua in the East Region from August 24 to 31, 2019.

Regional representatives at the upcoming 2019 National Interpools tournament are now complete. Ten teams from across the country will be vying for three places in the National Ligue 2 Championship next season. Ahead of the competition all the teams have been making their final preparations so as to finish among the top three in the competition. As part of preparations for the competition, some clubs have been playing friendly matches with Ligue 1 teams to test their skills and also to get a taste of what the competition will look like.

The ten regional champions have been paired into three groups of three teams each except for Group A with four teams. According to the official programme from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), the teams in Pool A are Olympic FC of Biwoung Bane, AS Dibamba, Volcan of Noun and Ngaoundéré FC. In Pool B the teams are Stade FC of Bertoua, Kohi of Maroua and PWD of Kumba. In Pool C the teams are Etoile Filante of Garoua, Foncha Street FC of Bamenda and Mercure of Bafia. The best three teams in each of the pools will qualify for the National Ligue 2 football championship. According to a release signed by the Secretary General of FECAFOOT, Benjamin Didier Banlock, all the participating teams had until yesterday, Monday, August 19, 2019 to submit the list of players and officials of their various teams at FECAFOOT general secretariat. This year's competition will take place in Bertoua in the East Region of Cameroon from August 24 to 31, 2019. The complete fixtures have also been made public. The venues of the competition are still not known. However, reports say the venues will be neutral.

