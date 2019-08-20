Ghana: Zongo Chiefs School On Rights of Girls, Women

15 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

Members of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs are attending a two-day workshop on the promotion of fundamental human rights of women and girls living in Moslem communities.

The workshop which began in Accra yesterday is being organised by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in partnership with the National Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The initiative forms part of measures instituted by CHRAJ to tackle the increasing rate of early and forced marriage in Ghana, especially in Muslim communities.

Participants were taken through the fundamental human rights and freedom, children's rights and parental responsibilities and harmful cultural practices against Muslim women and girls.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Richard Quayson, expressed worry about the spate of increasing child neglect and early marriage in the country.

He said the constitution entrenched that the legal age for marriage is 18 years and above and appealed to the chiefs to help fight the menace of early marriage in Zongos.

Mr Quayson said the Commission, through the public department under the community outreach programmes, organised six activities on early marriage and forced marriage for various groups in some selected Muslim communities last year.

"The overarching objective of this outreach programmes was to sensitise the beneficiaries on the harmful effects of the practice and for them to appreciate it as a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the girl child," he said.

In all, about 910 individual groups which included a cross section of porters at the Tema Lorry Station, Ghana Muslim Mission and Advisory Board of National Chief Imam benefited.

The Deputy Director for Public Education for CHRAJ, Mr Mawuli Avutor, said, the Commission had limited powers to deal with human rights issues, especially when related to forced and early marriage.

He explained that although the Commission had the mandate to investigate, it had no powers to arrest and prosecute perpetrators.

Mr Avutor said the workshop would be reciprocated across the regions to address human rights violations with the focus on Muslim women and girls.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Imoro Baba Issa, said women were equal to men in human dignity and therefore, had equal rights and duties.

"All people are the children of Allah and there is no preference to one over the other except righteousness and good conduct. The Council of Zongo Chiefs will continue its strong advocate for women and children to the issue of early marriage and harmful traditional practices to women and children will be pursued vigorously," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Education
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.