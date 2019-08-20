Ghana: Hold Politicians for Their Commitments, Pledges - President

Wa — President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has challenged Ghanaians to demand accountability from politicians when they make promises and pledges to them.

The President who was addressing members of the St Andrews Catholic Church at Wa on Sunday when he fellowshipped with them as part of his two-day working visit to the Upper West Region, said the country would only thrive on probity, accountability and transparency.

"It is important that politicians fulfil their promises so that people can have trust in leadership and that is why Ghanaians must hold politicians for their commitments and pledges," he stressed.

Nana Addo said his quest to see to the fulfilment of his campaign promises led to his decision to tour some regions in the country in order to acquaint himself with some development interventions which were ongoing in those areas.

"By the end of December, 2020 Ghanaians must be satisfied with my work with regards to the promises I made and to keep these promises, it is important for me to come and see for myself the schools, infrastructure, agricultural and other policies we have commenced in these areas," he said.

He assured that although the resources of the nation was limited, his government would ensure equitable distribution such that every sector and area of the country would benefit from his interventions.

He reiterated that there was the need for Ghanaians to develop the spirit of solidarity and accountability in order to strengthen government institutions, saying, "Although we cannot think alike as a people, the dynamism should lead to the idea of Ghana and how we can all contribute to making it stronger as according to the national anthem."

Nana Addo stated that he was interested in providing infrastructure that people could see rather than pledging projects that could not be brought into fruition and declared that a one village, one dam project had been sited at the village of Tong in the Nandom District and the same would soon be connected to national electricity grid.

For his part, the Bishop of the Wa Catholic Diocese, Rev Richard Kuuia Bawobr appealed to the President to work on the roads in the region as most of them were in very bad shape and delayed movement of people and goods from one place to another.

The Bishop led the congregation to pray for the President and his cabinet after which Nana Addo donated GH¢10,000 to the church and pledged additional GH¢50,000 to aid the construction of a 1,200-seater auditorium for the church.

Nana Addo rounded up his tour in the Lambussie District where he assured chiefs and people of the areas that he would work for their good.

He assured the chiefs on their request for the day senior high school in Lambussie to be converted into a boarding facility that, that he would convey the issue to Ministry of Education to be worked on.

"The issue of the distance of the E-blocks runs through many other areas. I do not know which consultant advised for the blocks to be set up at such awkward places but we are doing our best to get some into becoming boarding schools," he assured.

The President and his entourage inspected the Small Town Water Project at Lambussie.