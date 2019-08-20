South Africa: This Week - MPs Return and President Ramaphosa Appears

19 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

MPs head back to Parliament this week for the second term. This session runs for five weeks and will be packed with activities.

Highlights of the second term of Parliament of 2019 include committee and oversight work; oral questions to the executive; important debates; training of lawmakers and the Women's Parliament. In addition, Parliament will begin the appointment process for several government bodies and consider a request for an inquiry into the public protector's fitness to hold office.

There's just a smattering of legislation before Parliament right now but this is expected to grow during the term. Government and political parties have revealed their legislative plans and will slowly table their proposals. Also, some committees are under pressure to meet constitutional court deadlines to fix defects in certain laws and will be tabling Committee Bills.

That said, the timetable is fluid and can be overtaken by unscheduled debates, statements and events.

The president's oral question session on Thursday is the high point of the parliamentary week. The president is required to answer questions once per term in accordance with the annual parliamentary programme. The questions are sifted and published beforehand to ensure only those satisfying the set criteria are put...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
